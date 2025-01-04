Ukrainian woman beaten in parking lot in Warsaw, police wanted to ignore her report - media

A Ukrainian citizen Anna, who has been living in Poland since 2018, was attacked because of a conflict over a parking space. The attacker not only insulted her, but also used physical force, UNN reports with reference to in poland.

Anna told local media that while talking on the phone in a parking lot, a car driver ran into her. When she asked him what happened, he reacted with aggression:

He immediately started yelling at me, insulting me and saying: "You f**king Ukrainian, get out of here, go back to Russia." Then he hit me in the face.

Anna tried to defend herself by using pepper spray, but the situation only escalated. The man caught up with her, hit her in the back, knocked her to the ground and continued to attack her. Her boyfriend, who ran to the scene, tried to stop the aggressor, but the fight continued. According to Anna, they had to use pepper spray again to avoid further blows.

Despite calling the police immediately after the attack, the police did not arrive immediately. According to Anna, the police were in no hurry to respond, considering the situation to be "a normal conflict in the parking lot.

I heard: "It was a conflict in the parking lot, these things happen." But for me, it was humiliating and painful.

According to media reports, the Warsaw police have now opened an investigation into the incident. Law enforcement officials promise to establish all the details of the incident and take the necessary measures. However, this case has caused a resonance among the public and activists who call for the protection of the rights of foreigners in Poland and a proper response to such incidents.