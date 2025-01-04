Ukrainian woman beaten in parking lot in Warsaw, police wanted to ignore her report - media

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157394 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132685 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139933 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177346 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111843 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168873 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104662 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136609 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72422 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105154 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107353 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157395 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177346 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185465 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136609 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137153 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144853 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136367 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153384 views
Actual
Ukrainian woman beaten in parking lot in Warsaw, police wanted to ignore her report - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56526 views

In Warsaw, a driver attacked a Ukrainian woman over a conflict over a parking space, insulting her on ethnic grounds and using physical force. The police initially did not pay due attention to the incident, but later opened an investigation.

A Ukrainian citizen Anna, who has been living in Poland since 2018, was attacked because of a conflict over a parking space. The attacker not only insulted her, but also used physical force, UNN reports with reference to in poland.

Details

Anna told local media that while talking on the phone in a parking lot, a car driver ran into her. When she asked him what happened, he reacted with aggression:

He immediately started yelling at me, insulting me and saying: "You f**king Ukrainian, get out of here, go back to Russia." Then he hit me in the face.

Anna tried to defend herself by using pepper spray, but the situation only escalated. The man caught up with her, hit her in the back, knocked her to the ground and continued to attack her. Her boyfriend, who ran to the scene, tried to stop the aggressor, but the fight continued. According to Anna, they had to use pepper spray again to avoid further blows.

"Summons" in Poland: the Embassy of Ukraine also refuted the fake03.01.25, 13:05 • 34482 views

Despite calling the police immediately after the attack, the police did not arrive immediately. According to Anna, the police were in no hurry to respond, considering the situation to be "a normal conflict in the parking lot.

I heard: "It was a conflict in the parking lot, these things happen." But for me, it was humiliating and painful.

Add

According to media reports, the Warsaw police have now opened an investigation into the incident. Law enforcement officials promise to establish all the details of the incident and take the necessary measures. However, this case has caused a resonance among the public and activists who call for the protection of the rights of foreigners in Poland and a proper response to such incidents.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

