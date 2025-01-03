ukenru
08:24 PM • 77903 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156246 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 132067 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 139370 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 137041 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176626 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111709 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168317 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104646 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 114008 views

"Summons" in Poland: the Embassy of Ukraine also refuted the fake

Kyiv  •  UNN

 34482 views

The Polish side did not send any letters

The Office of Foreigners Affairs of Poland previously refuted the information about sending letters to Ukrainians calling for military service. Writes the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, reports UNN.

Details

"In connection with the appearance of information in the information space about the sending in Poland on behalf of the Office of Foreigners Affairs (Urząd do Spraw Cudzoziemców) of the so-called letters - summons to military service of Ukrainian citizens, we inform that such information does not correspond to reality", - the message says.

The Office of Foreigners Affairs stated that it has no relation to calls for military service, and the letters are fake.

As stated in the official statement, there is no notification of Ukrainian citizens about mobilization or military duties on the territory of Poland. Instead, Ukrainians who are abroad can voluntarily join the ranks of the Ukrainian Legion.

Fake “summonses” in Poland: Ukrainians are warned about fraudsters03.01.25, 10:36 • 54707 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Contact us about advertising