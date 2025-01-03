"Summons" in Poland: the Embassy of Ukraine also refuted the fake

The Office of Foreigners Affairs of Poland previously refuted the information about sending letters to Ukrainians calling for military service. Writes the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, reports UNN.

Details

"In connection with the appearance of information in the information space about the sending in Poland on behalf of the Office of Foreigners Affairs (Urząd do Spraw Cudzoziemców) of the so-called letters - summons to military service of Ukrainian citizens, we inform that such information does not correspond to reality", - the message says.

The Office of Foreigners Affairs stated that it has no relation to calls for military service, and the letters are fake.

As stated in the official statement, there is no notification of Ukrainian citizens about mobilization or military duties on the territory of Poland. Instead, Ukrainians who are abroad can voluntarily join the ranks of the Ukrainian Legion.

