Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Publications
Exclusives
The White House has withdrawn Trump's candidate for NASA chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The Trump administration announced the replacement of the candidate for the head of NASA. The reason is the inconsistency with the "America First" course.

The White House has withdrawn Trump's candidate for NASA chief

The White House has withdrawn the candidacy of billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to head NASA, and will soon announce a new candidate, citing the need to comply with US President Trump's "America First" program. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, May 31, the White House announced that it would name a new candidate for NASA administrator. The decision was made a few days before billionaire Jared Isaacman, the current candidate, was to appear before a scheduled Senate vote to confirm his candidacy.

It is critical that the next NASA leader fully embraces President Trump's "America First" agenda, and President Trump will soon announce a replacement directly"

- said White House Press Secretary Liz Houston.

According to the publication, it is not clear why President Donald Trump rejected Isaacman's candidacy, which has already been approved by the Senate Commerce Committee.

It is noted that Isaacman has close ties with Elon Musk. He is the CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments and runs the Polaris program, which uses SpaceX vehicles for private space missions.

According to Bloоmberg, Isaacman said he would like NASA to "launch more telescopes, more probes [and] more rovers." This is likely to contradict Trump's recent budget request, which proposes to eliminate scientific missions and promote greater private sector involvement in the US space program.

The publication reported that Isaacman's representatives declined to comment.

Let us remind you

The Trump administration has proposed cutting NASA's funding in 2026 by almost half, to $3.9 billion. A number of important initiatives will be discontinued, including the return of soil from Mars.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory Discovers "Fracture" in Giant Filament of the Milky Way15.05.25, 17:38 • 4418 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
SpaceX
United States Senate
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
NASA
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
