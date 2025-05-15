NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory Discovers "Fracture" in Giant Filament of the Milky Way

$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10842 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24206 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65541 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87465 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150098 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141410 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281538 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103706 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71890 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Popular news

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70232 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160395 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227617 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281538 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14358 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31550 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 79758 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124718 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74458 views
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory Discovers "Fracture" in Giant Filament of the Milky Way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The Chandra Observatory recorded a fracture in a bone-like cosmic structure. The reason was the impact of a pulsar moving at a speed of up to 3.2 million km/h.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory Discovers "Fracture" in Giant Filament of the Milky Way

An image with a bone-like structure was obtained using the large MeerKAT array in South Africa and New Mexico.

Reports UNN with reference to Space.

Details

NASA's flagship-class space telescope Chandra X-ray Observatory regularly photographs our galaxy. Chandra X-ray is sensitive to X-ray sources 100 times fainter than any previous X-ray telescope. This allows for amazing discoveries. A recent scan revealed something that may be familiar from some people's experience: a broken "bone".

NASA diagnosed a fracture in a "huge cosmic bone" using an X-ray observatory

- the report says.

Explanation

The bone-like structure in the image above was obtained using radio data from the MeerKAT radio array in South Africa and the Very Large Array of the National Science Foundation in New Mexico - you may notice a small fracture in the structure a little over a third of the way down.

Overlaying Chandra X-ray data on radio data revealed the likely causes of the fracture - it is related to the impact of a pulsar, i.e. a neutron star. The pulsar rotates rapidly and sends out pulses of radiation at regular intervals.

It should be noted that the ghostly structure is not a real bone. It would probably be better to outline its image as "threads" of the galactic center. It is one of many massive structures created by radio waves strung along magnetic fields in the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Researchers discover huge black hole in the center of the Milky Way, close to Earth16.04.24, 20:50 • 80726 views

Scientists suspect that the pulsar collided with G359.13 at an astonishing speed - one to two million miles per hour (1.6 to 3.2 million km per hour).

Given that neutron stars are extremely dense - in fact, they are the densest known stars in the Universe - it is not surprising that a high-speed collision easily distorted the magnetic field of the filament, creating a fracture.

- the conclusion says.

Since it is unlikely that the Milky Way will be able to cast the 230 light-year-long thread of the galactic center in plaster, we can only hope that this crack will heal on its own over millennia, writes Space.

Let us remind you

Scientists have obtained an enlarged image of Jupiter's poles with auroras, which are 100 times brighter than Earth's.

A new study has shown that the Earth is more sensitive to solar flares.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
New Mexico
NASA
South Africa
