The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 7072 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 43321 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 72677 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 79659 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 87199 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 120445 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 142073 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 129830 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109618 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 284474 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.3m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news

The Land Forces Command begins to publicly report to the public about the work of the TCC

May 31, 06:53 PM • 5826 views

Thailand's representative won the Miss World competition in India: Ukrainian Maria Melnychenko made it to the top 8

May 31, 07:46 PM • 11737 views

A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

May 31, 09:07 PM • 4636 views

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

May 31, 10:23 PM • 8780 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

03:10 AM • 15842 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 7072 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 156805 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 177300 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 185244 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 284474 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 43321 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 73280 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 107340 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 92599 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 165089 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15441 views

Trump and Rubio are serious about the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The decision will be made taking into account the developments during the two-week period.

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio take the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia seriously. They will make the relevant decisions within the two-week period announced by Trump. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

The Fox News host asked Tammy Bruce when this two-week period, which has been voiced more than once, which "is constantly moving, will actually come." In response, she denied that "it is not moving."

We have a recent statement from both the president and the secretary (Rubio - ed.) who noted that this is not a long-term matter. This is not just standard operating procedure. It won't take months or years when we have standards and guidelines on what should happen,

- explained the spokeswoman.

According to her, Trump is "hopeful" for progress in the negotiations, but is determined. Tammy Bruce believes that Trump's determination is evidenced by "his recent very aggressive posts on Truth Social about his disappointment with Putin, about how he knows how he feels, that he has changed."

"The President is very frank about how he feels, there are new frameworks, new timeframes when we will find out if they (Ukraine and the Russian Federation - ed.) are serious, and they (Trump and Rubio - ed.) will make decisions accordingly," the spokeswoman said, adding that the US requirements are known to both parties.

Let us remind you

On May 16, 2025, the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than three years took place in Istanbul. They ended about two hours after the start.

The US State Department spokeswoman said that Trump is disappointed with the shelling of Ukraine during the ceasefire negotiations. The US will make decisions regarding the negotiations taking into account the development of events.

On Monday, June 02, 2025, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.

The US does not plan to send a delegation to the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Trump expects progress, but wants to see the results of the meeting without the participation of the American side.

The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova.

Ukraine has already submitted its vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia, but is waiting for their project. Kyiv believes that the Russian leadership is doing everything to make the meetings empty.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its partners do not have information about Russia's goals at the meeting in Istanbul. He stressed the need for a serious approach by the Russian Federation to the negotiations.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Truth Social
Marco Rubio
Fox News
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9