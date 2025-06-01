The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio take the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia seriously. They will make the relevant decisions within the two-week period announced by Trump. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

The Fox News host asked Tammy Bruce when this two-week period, which has been voiced more than once, which "is constantly moving, will actually come." In response, she denied that "it is not moving."

We have a recent statement from both the president and the secretary (Rubio - ed.) who noted that this is not a long-term matter. This is not just standard operating procedure. It won't take months or years when we have standards and guidelines on what should happen, - explained the spokeswoman.

According to her, Trump is "hopeful" for progress in the negotiations, but is determined. Tammy Bruce believes that Trump's determination is evidenced by "his recent very aggressive posts on Truth Social about his disappointment with Putin, about how he knows how he feels, that he has changed."

"The President is very frank about how he feels, there are new frameworks, new timeframes when we will find out if they (Ukraine and the Russian Federation - ed.) are serious, and they (Trump and Rubio - ed.) will make decisions accordingly," the spokeswoman said, adding that the US requirements are known to both parties.

Let us remind you

On May 16, 2025, the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than three years took place in Istanbul. They ended about two hours after the start.

The US State Department spokeswoman said that Trump is disappointed with the shelling of Ukraine during the ceasefire negotiations. The US will make decisions regarding the negotiations taking into account the development of events.

On Monday, June 02, 2025, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.

The US does not plan to send a delegation to the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. Trump expects progress, but wants to see the results of the meeting without the participation of the American side.

The same delegation will go to Istanbul for new negotiations from Russia. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova.

Ukraine has already submitted its vision of a peaceful settlement to Russia, but is waiting for their project. Kyiv believes that the Russian leadership is doing everything to make the meetings empty.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its partners do not have information about Russia's goals at the meeting in Istanbul. He stressed the need for a serious approach by the Russian Federation to the negotiations.