Fake “summonses” in Poland: Ukrainians are warned about fraudsters
Kyiv • UNN
The Office for Foreigners in Poland warns of fake summonses being sent to Ukrainian men. The fraudsters, on behalf of the Polish agency, demand military service under the threat of extradition.
Ukrainian men in Poland have begun receiving fake "summonses" from fraudsters, UNN reports, citing a report from the Office for Foreigners in Poland.
Details
The Office for Foreigners warned that the letters with "summonses" are fake.
In particular, it concerns a letter allegedly sent from the Office for Foreigners in Poland to a Ukrainian. It urges the Ukrainian citizen to do military service, threatening him with legal liability and extradition.
"The Office for Foreigners emphasizes that it is not the author of such letters," the Office said.
