Fake “summonses” in Poland: Ukrainians are warned about fraudsters

Ukrainian men in Poland have begun receiving fake "summonses" from fraudsters, UNN reports, citing a report from the Office for Foreigners in Poland.

Details

The Office for Foreigners warned that the letters with "summonses" are fake.

In particular, it concerns a letter allegedly sent from the Office for Foreigners in Poland to a Ukrainian. It urges the Ukrainian citizen to do military service, threatening him with legal liability and extradition.

"The Office for Foreigners emphasizes that it is not the author of such letters," the Office said.

