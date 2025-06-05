Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Five more countries — Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Turkey and Estonia — have officially joined the Coalition for Electronic Warfare (EW).

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Another important result of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine is the expansion of the Coalition for Electronic Warfare (EW). Five more countries — Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Turkey and Estonia — have officially joined the initiative by signing the relevant annex to the Letter of Intent - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

He reminded that the EW Coalition was formed in April this year on the initiative of Ukraine, Germany and eight other partner states.

Germany, as the leader of the coalition, has already created a financial mechanism for the procurement of equipment and services in the field of EW. Everything is for their prompt transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as international military assistance - Umerov noted.

The Minister emphasized that electronic warfare is one of the key capabilities of modern warfare, which allows to destroy, jam and outpace the enemy by a step.

We expect that new partners will join the coalition as well. I am grateful to Germany for its leadership, consistency and pace. A strong coalition is a strong Ukraine and Europe - added the minister.

