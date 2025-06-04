The Ministry of Defense told what assistance Ukraine will receive after the 28th meeting in the "Ramstein" format

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that within the framework of the 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, the partners of our state confirmed that they remain reliable and determined on the path of supporting our state. The ministry noted that in 2025, security assistance from partners will exceed the indicators of all previous years of the full-scale war, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The Ministry of Defense reported that following the meeting, Ukraine's partners announced new aid packages and other important support steps.

Great Britain announced record aid for the supply of drones - 350 million pounds, which will allow the transfer of 100,000 drones to Ukraine in 2025. In general, in 2025, British military support amounts to 4.5 billion pounds, of which 247 million pounds will be directed to the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - noted in the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Germany approved a new military aid package of 5 billion euros. This decision has already been approved by the Bundestag. In particular, the package includes funding for long-range weapons that will be produced in Ukraine, as well as the transfer of air defense systems, weapons and ammunition

Assistance from other partners looks as follows:

• The Netherlands provides an aid package worth 400 million euros. It includes a mine countermeasures ship, boats and marine drones;

• Belgium announced a long-term initiative: annual assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 1 billion euros until 2029 and the transfer of a mine countermeasures ship;

• Norway allocates 700 million dollars for drones, with a focus on supporting the Ukrainian defense industry complex and 50 million dollars - to the NSATU Trust Fund;

• Canada transferred 45 million dollars for drones, electronic warfare equipment, IT solutions. It also provided Coyote and Bison armored vehicles;

• Sweden transferred 440 million euros to international programs for the purchase of artillery ammunition, drones and other weapons for Ukraine.

I am grateful to all countries that continue to support Ukraine. Thank you to my very good friends, Minister Hili and Minister Pistorius, for organizing this meeting - said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

He also added that peace in Ukraine must be just, lasting and protected by international unity.

Together we are working to achieve this. Our unity brings just peace closer! - Umerov emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) emphasized on strengthening pressure on Russia, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, in particular by localizing its construction in Ukraine. The head of state also stressed the need to increase arms production.