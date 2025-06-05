Explosion occurred in Kyiv region: three injured, one detained

An explosion, probably a grenade, occurred in the city of Skvyra, Kyiv region, on the street, three people were injured, a suspect was detained, the police are establishing the circumstances, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The police received a report that an explosion occurred on one of the streets in the city of Skvyra. - the police reported on social networks.

Patrol police and an investigative team promptly arrived at the scene.

It was established that as a result of the explosion, probably a grenade, three people were hospitalized with bodily injuries to the hospital. The suspect was detained at the scene - the police indicated.

Investigative actions are ongoing, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, after which a legal qualification will be given.

