The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
Exclusive
06:46 AM • 500 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 29290 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 68588 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 46561 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 47879 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 48103 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 30726 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 29800 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 21965 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 22550 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Explosion occurred in Kyiv region: three injured, one detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2392 views

An explosion, likely a grenade, occurred in Skvyra, Kyiv region, resulting in injuries to three people. Police have detained a suspect and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Explosion occurred in Kyiv region: three injured, one detained

An explosion, probably a grenade, occurred in the city of Skvyra, Kyiv region, on the street, three people were injured, a suspect was detained, the police are establishing the circumstances, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The police received a report that an explosion occurred on one of the streets in the city of Skvyra.

- the police reported on social networks.

Patrol police and an investigative team promptly arrived at the scene.

It was established that as a result of the explosion, probably a grenade, three people were hospitalized with bodily injuries to the hospital. The suspect was detained at the scene

- the police indicated.

Investigative actions are ongoing, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, after which a legal qualification will be given.

In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured01.06.25, 20:00 • 7030 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
