Explosion occurred in Kyiv region: three injured, one detained
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion, likely a grenade, occurred in Skvyra, Kyiv region, resulting in injuries to three people. Police have detained a suspect and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
An explosion, probably a grenade, occurred in the city of Skvyra, Kyiv region, on the street, three people were injured, a suspect was detained, the police are establishing the circumstances, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
The police received a report that an explosion occurred on one of the streets in the city of Skvyra.
Patrol police and an investigative team promptly arrived at the scene.
It was established that as a result of the explosion, probably a grenade, three people were hospitalized with bodily injuries to the hospital. The suspect was detained at the scene
Investigative actions are ongoing, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, after which a legal qualification will be given.
In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured01.06.25, 20:00 • 7030 views