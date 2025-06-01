In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured

In the Zhytomyr region, a man was informed of suspicion of throwing a combat grenade into a crowd of people. This is reported by UNN referring to the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred on May 30, around 11:00 p.m. A conflict arose between a 35-year-old resident of Zhytomyr and a group of four men based on personal animosity. Because of this, the suspect had the intention to commit a crime.

He came to his apartment, took a grenade and returned with it to the offenders. Then he put it in a combat position and threw it, after which there was an explosion.

As a result of the incident, four participants in the conflict and two random passers-by were injured - they received multiple mine-explosive injuries of varying degrees of severity and were hospitalized in medical institutions of the city.

Police officers, the SBU and prosecutors detained the attacker in hot pursuit. He was charged with completed attempted premeditated murder or premeditated unlawful causing of death to two or more persons, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many persons (part 2 of article 15, paragraphs 1.5 of part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect is currently being resolved.

