In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2512 views

In the Zhytomyr region, a man threw a combat grenade at a group of people due to personal dislike. As a result of the explosion, six people were injured, including random passers-by, and they were hospitalized.

In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured

In the Zhytomyr region, a man was informed of suspicion of throwing a combat grenade into a crowd of people. This is reported by UNN referring to the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The incident occurred on May 30, around 11:00 p.m. A conflict arose between a 35-year-old resident of Zhytomyr and a group of four men based on personal animosity. Because of this, the suspect had the intention to commit a crime.

He came to his apartment, took a grenade and returned with it to the offenders. Then he put it in a combat position and threw it, after which there was an explosion.

As a result of the incident, four participants in the conflict and two random passers-by were injured - they received multiple mine-explosive injuries of varying degrees of severity and were hospitalized in medical institutions of the city.

Police officers, the SBU and prosecutors detained the attacker in hot pursuit. He was charged with completed attempted premeditated murder or premeditated unlawful causing of death to two or more persons, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many persons (part 2 of article 15, paragraphs 1.5 of part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect is currently being resolved.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kharkiv, a man in military uniform opened fire with an automatic weapon in a residential area. The attacker was detained with the use of special equipment and firearms.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr
Kharkiv
