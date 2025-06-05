$41.640.02
A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

The Polish Sejm has declared July 11 as a day of remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Republic. It is noted that more than 100,000 Poles were killed between 1939 and 1946.

The Polish Sejm has declared July 11 a public holiday: a day of remembrance for the "victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic." This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the Polish Sejm on Facebook.

Details

On Wednesday, June 4, the Polish Sejm adopted a law establishing a new public holiday. From now on, July 11 will be a day of remembrance for Poles – victims of the genocide committed by the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic.

Martyrdom in connection with his belonging to the Polish nation deserves to be remembered in the form of a day annually awarded by the Polish state, in which the victims will be honored

- the law says.

It is noted that in the period from 1939 to 1946, the OUN and UPA, as well as "other Ukrainian nationalist formations operating in the eastern border territories of the Second Polish Republic" committed "genocide of the Polish population."

"They killed more than 100,000 Poles, mostly peasants, destroyed their property and forced hundreds of thousands of Poles to leave the eastern border territories of the Second Polish Republic," the Polish Sejm added.

Let us remind you

During search works at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, the Polish-Ukrainian expedition found the remains of more than 30 people. Experts are working to determine the sex and time of burial, many artifacts have been found.

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics News of the World
