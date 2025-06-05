$41.640.02
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 29410 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.7m/s
58%
753mm
Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

On June 4, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 930 Russian soldiers, as well as dozens of tanks, armored combat vehicles and other equipment of the occupiers. The total losses of the Russian army are approaching one million.

Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 5

In a day, on June 4, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 930 Russian soldiers. Tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment of the occupiers were also destroyed. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.    

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.06.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 992,750 (+930) persons,
    • tanks - 10,887 (+3) units,
      • combat armored vehicles - 22,680 (+2) units,
        • artillery systems - 28,750 (+39) units,
          • MLRS - 1406 (+4) units,
            • air defense equipment - 1177 (+1) units,
              • aircraft - 413 (+0) units,
                • helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 39,019 (+95),
                    • cruise missiles - 3271 (+0),
                      • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
                          • vehicles and tankers - 50,812 (+82) units,
                            • special equipment - 3907 (+0) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              As of the end of May 2025, the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine reached about 980,000 people - killed and wounded. In May, Russia lost 34,500 soldiers, which was the lowest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. 

                              More than 3600 shellings: the General Staff named the hottest directions of fighting on June 404.06.25, 23:48

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
