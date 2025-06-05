Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 5

In a day, on June 4, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 930 Russian soldiers. Tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment of the occupiers were also destroyed. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.06.25 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 992,750 (+930) persons,

tanks - 10,887 (+3) units,

combat armored vehicles - 22,680 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 28,750 (+39) units,

MLRS - 1406 (+4) units,

air defense equipment - 1177 (+1) units,

aircraft - 413 (+0) units,

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 39,019 (+95),

cruise missiles - 3271 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and tankers - 50,812 (+82) units,

special equipment - 3907 (+0) units.

Data is being updated.

Recall

As of the end of May 2025, the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine reached about 980,000 people - killed and wounded. In May, Russia lost 34,500 soldiers, which was the lowest monthly figure since the beginning of the year.

