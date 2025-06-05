More than 3600 shellings: the General Staff named the hottest directions of fighting on June 4

Since the beginning of the day on June 4, 115 combat engagements took place at the front, 37 of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy is suffering significant losses. On the eve of this section, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 243 occupiers, 126 of them irrevocably. This was reported in its evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 04.06.2025, 115 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 46 air strikes, using one missile and 55 CABs. In addition, the Russians used 1,074 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,603 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance near Vovchansk, but was repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Liman direction, over the past day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 25 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, June 4, there have been two combat engagements near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. Both enemy attempts to advance were successfully repulsed by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight assaults by invaders in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their efforts in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar. Our defenders successfully stopped all enemy attempts to advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units tried to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 34 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 243 occupiers, 126 of them irrevocably. Two units of automobile equipment, nine UAVs, 11 motorcycles, an electronic warfare antenna, a UAV antenna and three shelters for personnel were also destroyed; a car and five artillery systems of the enemy were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka and Novopil. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks; three combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched 12 air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and carried out 157 artillery shellings.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Russian troops are advancing in Sumy region, capturing Andriivka and Vodolagy. The situation in Kindrativka and Oleksiivka is being clarified, fighting is ongoing, the enemy is pressing on Yablunivka and Yunakivka.

