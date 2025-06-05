More than 3600 shellings: the General Staff named the hottest directions of fighting on June 4

$41.640.02
Combined shelling of Kharkiv: apartments are burning, there are wounded, including a pregnant woman (updated)
10:47 PM • 274 views

Combined shelling of Kharkiv: apartments are burning, there are wounded, including a pregnant woman (updated)

Exclusive
05:36 PM • 10635 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 21087 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 17892 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 20900 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 27384 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 23409 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 24768 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 20505 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21244 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Publications
Exclusives
"Ramstein" format meeting has started: Zelenskyy joined online

June 4, 01:21 PM • 8154 views

Abandoned anti-aircraft installations discovered on the border with Ukraine in Poland: law enforcement launched an investigation

June 4, 02:04 PM • 10406 views

New details of the unique special operation "Web": SSU showed "fresh" exclusive footage

June 4, 02:54 PM • 10844 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 20230 views

Ukraine has been elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the next three years - Sybiha

05:45 PM • 6310 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 20240 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 34685 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 97549 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 138848 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 231514 views
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 24583 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 73424 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 231514 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 145288 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 146471 views
More than 3600 shellings: the General Staff named the hottest directions of fighting on June 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

On June 4, 115 combat clashes took place at the front, 37 of them in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy suffered significant losses. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 243 occupiers.

More than 3600 shellings: the General Staff named the hottest directions of fighting on June 4

Since the beginning of the day on June 4, 115 combat engagements took place at the front, 37 of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy is suffering significant losses. On the eve of this section, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 243 occupiers, 126 of them irrevocably. This was reported in its evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 04.06.2025, 115 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 46 air strikes, using one missile and 55 CABs. In addition, the Russians used 1,074 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,603 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance near Vovchansk, but was repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Liman direction, over the past day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 25 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Lypove, Ridkodub and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, June 4, there have been two combat engagements near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. Both enemy attempts to advance were successfully repulsed by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight assaults by invaders in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their efforts in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Rusyn Yar. Our defenders successfully stopped all enemy attempts to advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupying units tried to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 34 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 243 occupiers, 126 of them irrevocably. Two units of automobile equipment, nine UAVs, 11 motorcycles, an electronic warfare antenna, a UAV antenna and three shelters for personnel were also destroyed; a car and five artillery systems of the enemy were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times near the settlements of Odradne, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka and Novopil. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks; three combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched 12 air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and carried out 157 artillery shellings.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Let us remind you

Russian troops are advancing in Sumy region, capturing Andriivka and Vodolagy. The situation in Kindrativka and Oleksiivka is being clarified, fighting is ongoing, the enemy is pressing on Yablunivka and Yunakivka.

Attack on Russian airfields, negotiations in Istanbul and more: Russia revealed all the details of the conversation between Trump and Putin04.06.25, 20:47 • 2676 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
