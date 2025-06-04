Attack on Russian airfields, negotiations in Istanbul and more: Russia revealed all the details of the conversation between Trump and Putin

US President Donald Trump confirmed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the US was not informed about Ukraine's plans to strike Russian airfields. This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

In addition, according to him, the Kremlin hopes that negotiations with Ukraine will be continued.

Russian media collected the main statements of Ushakov after the conversation between the leaders of the US and Russia:

the fourth telephone conversation between Putin and Trump lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes;

Russia and Ukraine will be able to continue negotiations after analyzing the draft memorandums transferred to each other;

Putin told Trump about the alleged "attempts" by Kyiv to disrupt Russian-Ukrainian negotiations;

Trump confirmed to Putin that the US was not aware of Kyiv's plans to strike Russian airfields;

Putin and Trump did not discuss the texts of the draft memorandums of Russia and Ukraine;

Putin told Trump about Kyiv's targeted attacks on Russian civilian objects during the negotiations;

the issue of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy has never been on the practical level;

In a conversation with Trump, Putin spoke in detail about the results of the negotiations in Istanbul, calling them useful;

Putin and Trump did not discuss the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States this time;

Moscow and Washington had previously agreed that after the second round of Istanbul talks, a conversation between Putin and Trump should be held;

The Kremlin hopes that negotiations with Ukraine will be continued.

Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump

Earlier

US President Donald Trump said that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace".