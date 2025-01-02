Zelensky explains what a just peace means for Ukraine

For Ukraine, a just peace, in particular, means serious security guarantees, a strong army, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview at a telethon, adding that NATO is the best option, UNN reports.

When we talk about a just peace, it means a strong Ukraine, serious security guarantees, and preventing Putin from coming back with aggression. This is a strong army, not what Putin is counting on - 40-50 thousand. We understand that with an army like 40-50 thousand, he will destroy us, occupy us, and there will be no more independent Ukraine, - Zelensky said.

He noted that a just peace for Ukraine means understanding that Kyiv is in the EU and when, understanding that there are powerful and strong security guarantees, NATO is the best option for Ukraine.

Any security guarantees without the United States are weak security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelensky emphasized.

The President also commented on the issue of security guarantees, comparing them to the Israeli model.

If we take Israeli security guarantees and see how they repel 200, 300, 500 rockets without NATO, but with the help of allies, the United States, France, Britain, with such a strong air force. No one has offered such security guarantees to Ukraine so far - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Zelenskyy statedthat the invitation to NATO should be for the whole of Ukraine, but that the Alliance's action could be on the part of the territory controlled by Kyiv with future expansion.

