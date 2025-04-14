$41.180.14
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
The European Commission Fears US Espionage: Employees Are Issued Disposable Phones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22369 views

European Commission employees traveling to the United States are being issued disposable phones and basic laptops due to concerns about espionage, including from American intelligence agencies. This underscores the deteriorating relationship between the EU and the US.

The European Commission Fears US Espionage: Employees Are Issued Disposable Phones

The European Commission fears espionage from the United States of America - employees of the body who are traveling to the United States are given disposable phones and basic laptops. This was reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

Commissioners and senior officials traveling to meetings in the United States with representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank next week have received new instructions. From now on, they must use disposable phones, as well as basic computers and laptops, in order to avoid the risk of espionage. This is intended to protect against not only Russian or Chinese, but also American intelligence services.

The EU's attitude towards the US as a potential security threat underscores how much bilateral relations have deteriorated since Donald Trump's return to the US presidency in January 2025, the publication said. According to one EU official, the situation shows that "the Transatlantic Alliance is over."

Recall

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen called on NATO to have a clear action plan in the event of the withdrawal of US troops from Europe. According to him, this should limit the capabilities of Russians in Europe.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
World Bank
European Commission
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
United States
