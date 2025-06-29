Air raid alert throughout Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia

Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, the Air Force (AF) reported on the launch of cruise missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk. In addition, the AF warned of the take-off of a MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield.

High-speed target on Kremenchuk! - wrote the Air Force.

Meanwhile

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on explosions in the region.

Until the all-clear, stay in safe places - Fedorov urged.

Meanwhile, monitoring resources report the threat of X-47 "Kinzhal" missile launches and "Kalibr" launches from the Black Sea.

Recall

The night before, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down an enemy attack drone over Kharkiv.

Also, the day before, the occupiers attacked Dnipro. The air target in the direction of the city was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

