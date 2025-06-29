$41.590.00
Publications
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On June 29, the Lviv region was subjected to an attack by combat drones and cruise missiles, with critical infrastructure being the target. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed there were no civilian casualties.

Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted

On Sunday night, June 29, the enemy attacked Lviv Oblast with combat drones and cruise missiles. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration, reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, preliminary information indicates no casualties or injuries.

The occupiers targeted the critical infrastructure of our region. All relevant services are working at the scene

- wrote Kozytskyi.

In turn, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed that the enemy attempted to strike critical infrastructure during the night.

Despite the complexity of this night's combined attack, no one was injured and no civilian building was damaged in Lviv

- noted Sadovyi.

As of 6:03 AM, the air raid alert in Lviv was lifted.

Reminder

On Sunday night, June 29, Ukraine came under another massive attack from Russia. Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported an attack on one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk district. In turn, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, spoke about damage to the production facility of one of the enterprises.

Enemy night strike on Cherkasy region: three people injured29.06.25, 04:58 • 1338 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Lviv Oblast
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
