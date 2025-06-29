Enemy night strike on Cherkasy region: three people injured

Due to enemy attacks on the night of Sunday, June 29, at least three people were injured in Cherkasy region. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, informs UNN.

Details

"We have consequences for civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, three people were injured," Taburets said.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the impact sites.

The threat still remains. Be careful - wrote the head of the Cherkasy RMA.

Earlier, the Air Force (reported) about the movement of enemy cruise missiles in Chernihiv region in the southwestern direction.

Reminder

On the night of Sunday, June 29, Ukraine found itself under another massive attack from Russia. Thus, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported an attack on one of the enterprises in Kremenchuk district. In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported damage to the production premises of one of the enterprises.

