Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor

An attack drone was shot down over Kharkiv by the Defense Forces. Preliminary - without consequences. There are still enemy UAVs in the sky over the city. Be careful, it's better to go to shelter - Terekhov reported.

19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv for a terrorist attack against the military with the explosion of a scooter