Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces shot down an enemy attack drone over Kharkiv, presumably without consequences. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the presence of other enemy UAVs in the city's sky.
An attack drone was shot down over Kharkiv by the Defense Forces. Preliminary - without consequences. There are still enemy UAVs in the sky over the city. Be careful, it's better to go to shelter
