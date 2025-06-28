Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 8206 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
02:03 PM • 14207 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 15706 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 42734 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 108546 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 137858 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82162 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 203054 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57186 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69418 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
73%
747mm
Popular news
In the US, a large-scale Medicare fraud of $10 billion was uncovered: a key figure from RussiaJune 28, 09:17 AM • 4404 views
In Odesa, a teacher and her husband died as a result of an enemy strikeJune 28, 09:27 AM • 12757 views
Latest enemy bomb-missile "Grom-1" was shot down near Dnipro - RMAJune 28, 09:59 AM • 32010 views
An aerial target was likely launched from a Su-34 aircraft: Ihnat on the attack on Dnipro02:19 PM • 8732 views
Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump on Patriot systems and sky defense02:36 PM • 6608 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?04:01 PM • 8206 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 137858 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 138896 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 203054 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 137059 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July02:03 PM • 14207 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 20867 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 31815 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 37649 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 138896 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

The Defense Forces shot down an enemy attack drone over Kharkiv, presumably without consequences. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the presence of other enemy UAVs in the city's sky.

Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor

An enemy attack drone was shot down over Kharkiv, preliminary - without consequences. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

An attack drone was shot down over Kharkiv by the Defense Forces. Preliminary - without consequences. There are still enemy UAVs in the sky over the city. Be careful, it's better to go to shelter 

- Terekhov reported.

19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv for a terrorist attack against the military with the explosion of a scooter25.06.25, 10:59 • 2384 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9