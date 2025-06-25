19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv for a terrorist attack against the military with the explosion of a scooter

A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Kharkiv for handing over a mined scooter to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as "volunteer aid," which exploded near a Kharkiv cafe when two soldiers were nearby, the SBU reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police "hot on the trail" detained an agent of the Russian Federation, who on June 20 of this year committed a terrorist act against the defenders of Kharkiv. On that day, Russian special services activated an improvised explosive device (IED), which was hidden in the trunk of a scooter, when two soldiers were nearby. The explosion occurred near a Kharkiv cafe, where the enemy lured the soldiers under the guise of handing them a "volunteer" scooter - reported in the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the aggressor recruited a 19-year-old Kharkiv resident, who he "found" on Telegram channels looking for work. "After the recruitment, the agent received detailed instructions from the curator on the manufacture of IEDs in "domestic" conditions. After that, she purchased household chemicals, a battery, wires and two phones for remote detonation," the SBU said.

"The perpetrator brought the finished explosives to the scooter parking lot and hid the IED in its trunk," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, with the help of a camera that was disguised at the site of the planned terrorist attack, Russian special services tracked the arrival of the military to the "location".

"After committing the crime, the terrorist tried to "lay low", but a few hours after the explosion, she was detained by law enforcement officers," the SBU noted.

During the search, unused components of the explosive device and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy were seized from her, as indicated.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act that led to the death of a person).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

