Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises

Ukraine, on the night of Sunday, June 29, came under another massive attack from Russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported an attack on one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk district.

There was a fire. SES units are already working to eliminate the consequences. There is no information about casualties at the moment. The threat is real! Remain in shelters until the alert is lifted. - wrote Kohut.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about damage to the production premises of one of the enterprises.

Preliminarily, no one was injured. - Fedorov clarified.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report a massive UAV attack on Lviv and the region, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

In addition, the Air Force (AF) reported the movement of enemy cruise missiles in the Chernihiv region in the southwest direction.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, June 29, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. In particular, the Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk. In addition, the AF warned of the take-off of a MiG-31K from Savaleyka air base.

Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor