Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 20464 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 34439 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 25188 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 51281 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 116309 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 143855 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 83437 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 206858 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57426 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69565 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news
Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFTJune 28, 05:42 PM • 10353 views
Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoidJune 28, 07:06 PM • 5666 views
Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared videoJune 28, 07:22 PM • 9668 views
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details08:57 PM • 10422 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises12:48 AM • 6444 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 20464 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 143855 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 143850 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 206858 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 140870 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 34439 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 22657 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 33262 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 38995 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 143850 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6702 views

Ukraine is experiencing a massive night attack, with enterprises in Poltava and Zaporizhzhia regions affected. UAV attacks were recorded in Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, as well as missile movement in Chernihiv region.

Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises

Ukraine, on the night of Sunday, June 29, came under another massive attack from Russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported an attack on one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk district.

There was a fire. SES units are already working to eliminate the consequences. There is no information about casualties at the moment. The threat is real! Remain in shelters until the alert is lifted.

- wrote Kohut.

In turn, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about damage to the production premises of one of the enterprises.

Preliminarily, no one was injured.

- Fedorov clarified.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report a massive UAV attack on Lviv and the region, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

In addition, the Air Force (AF) reported the movement of enemy cruise missiles in the Chernihiv region in the southwest direction.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, June 29, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. In particular, the Air Force reported the launch of cruise missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk. In addition, the AF warned of the take-off of a MiG-31K from Savaleyka air base.

Attack drone shot down over Kharkiv, but there are still enemy drones over the city - mayor28.06.25, 20:05 • 3470 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Ternopil
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9