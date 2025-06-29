US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 37189 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 61483 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 36678 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 61959 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 125834 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 153563 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 85363 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 213386 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57771 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69831 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
<p>Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia</p>June 28, 11:31 PM • 15449 views
Russians attacked an evacuation bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a kamikaze droneJune 29, 12:05 AM • 6044 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprisesJune 29, 12:48 AM • 19600 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted03:34 AM • 13782 views
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv04:41 AM • 10566 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 37195 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 153570 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 152323 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 213392 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 147404 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 61493 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 25596 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 35776 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 41324 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 152323 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3674 views

The US Senate backed Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and spending by $4.5 trillion, overcoming the first hurdle. Elon Musk called Trump's tax bill insane and destructive.

US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it

The U.S. Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and expenditures by $4.5 trillion in a key procedural vote. Billionaire Elon Musk called the bill insane and destructive. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Reuters reports that Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill has cleared its first hurdle in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate narrowly advanced President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cut bill Saturday in a marathon weekend session marked by political drama, dissent and lengthy delays as Democrats sought to slow the bill’s passage.

As Reuters writes, lawmakers voted 51-49 to begin debate on the 940-page “megabill,” with two of Trump’s fellow Republicans joining Democrats to oppose the legislation that would fund the president’s top priorities in immigration, borders, tax cuts and military affairs.

Democrats argue that the tax breaks in the bill disproportionately benefit the wealthy at the expense of social programs for low-income Americans.

Republican Senator Rand Paul opposed this bill because it increases the federal borrowing limit on the $36.2 trillion national debt by another $5 trillion. Billionaire Elon Musk called Trump's tax bill insane and destructive.

The latest Senate bill will destroy millions of American jobs and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Absolutely insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past, while severely harming industries of the future.

- Musk wrote on social media platform X.

Context

Earlier, Elon Musk criticized Trump's tax bill, calling it a disgusting abomination.

After which a dispute arose between Musk and Trump on social media. Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Elon Musk after his criticism of the tax bill.

Musk replied that the document had not been shown to him and called for the removal of superfluous clauses.

He also stated that billionaire Musk has gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "useless" electric vehicles. To which Musk stated that Trump is lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote to create a new party.

In addition, Musk accused Trump of being featured in the "Epstein files", stating that this is why they have not been released. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

Elon Musk reproached Trump, stating that without his support, he would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent over $290 million on the 2024 election.

Subsequently, Trump and Musk suspended their public feud after a conversation between their assistants.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
Reuters
Rand Paul
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9