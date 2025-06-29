US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it

The U.S. Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and expenditures by $4.5 trillion in a key procedural vote. Billionaire Elon Musk called the bill insane and destructive. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Reuters reports that Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill has cleared its first hurdle in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate narrowly advanced President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cut bill Saturday in a marathon weekend session marked by political drama, dissent and lengthy delays as Democrats sought to slow the bill’s passage.

As Reuters writes, lawmakers voted 51-49 to begin debate on the 940-page “megabill,” with two of Trump’s fellow Republicans joining Democrats to oppose the legislation that would fund the president’s top priorities in immigration, borders, tax cuts and military affairs.

Democrats argue that the tax breaks in the bill disproportionately benefit the wealthy at the expense of social programs for low-income Americans.

Republican Senator Rand Paul opposed this bill because it increases the federal borrowing limit on the $36.2 trillion national debt by another $5 trillion. Billionaire Elon Musk called Trump's tax bill insane and destructive.

The latest Senate bill will destroy millions of American jobs and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Absolutely insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past, while severely harming industries of the future. - Musk wrote on social media platform X.

Context

Earlier, Elon Musk criticized Trump's tax bill, calling it a disgusting abomination.

After which a dispute arose between Musk and Trump on social media. Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Elon Musk after his criticism of the tax bill.

Musk replied that the document had not been shown to him and called for the removal of superfluous clauses.

He also stated that billionaire Musk has gone crazy and took away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "useless" electric vehicles. To which Musk stated that Trump is lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote to create a new party.

In addition, Musk accused Trump of being featured in the "Epstein files", stating that this is why they have not been released. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

Elon Musk reproached Trump, stating that without his support, he would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent over $290 million on the 2024 election.

Subsequently, Trump and Musk suspended their public feud after a conversation between their assistants.