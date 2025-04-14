US President Donald Trump has once again blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor Joe Biden for starting the war in Ukraine. He reported this on his social network, writes UNN.

The war between russia and Ukraine is Biden's war, not mine. I just came here and for four years (2016-2020 - ed.) of my term I had no problem preventing it. - the post reads.

Trump added that during his previous term, he was respected by both Putin and everyone else, and noted that if his term in office had continued in 2020, the war in Ukraine would not have started. However, he stressed that he is doing everything to stop this conflict.

President Putin, and everyone else, respected your president! I have nothing to do with this war, but I am working hard to stop the death and destruction. If the 2020 presidential election had not been rigged, which it was in many ways, this terrible war would never have happened. - he wrote.

The current American president once again accused his predecessor and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of military aggression by the Russian Federation.

"President Zelenskyy and Joe Biden did a terrible job allowing this parody to begin. There were so many ways to prevent it from starting. But that's the past. Now we have to make it stop and quickly. So sumo," Trump concluded.

