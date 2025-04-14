Trump Again Blamed Zelenskyy and Biden for the War in Ukraine

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3082 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20541 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17065 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22109 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31250 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65072 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60772 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34130 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59687 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107013 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20541 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53728 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65072 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60772 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167718 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25011 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21474 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23086 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24962 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27580 views
Trump Again Blamed Zelenskyy and Biden for the War in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24183 views

US President Trump stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden's war. He added that if he were president, there would be no war, and he is doing everything to stop the conflict.

Trump Again Blamed Zelenskyy and Biden for the War in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has once again blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor Joe Biden for starting the war in Ukraine. He reported this on his social network, writes UNN.

The war between russia and Ukraine is Biden's war, not mine. I just came here and for four years (2016-2020 - ed.) of my term I had no problem preventing it.

- the post reads.

Trump added that during his previous term, he was respected by both Putin and everyone else, and noted that if his term in office had continued in 2020, the war in Ukraine would not have started. However, he stressed that he is doing everything to stop this conflict.

President Putin, and everyone else, respected your president! I have nothing to do with this war, but I am working hard to stop the death and destruction. If the 2020 presidential election had not been rigged, which it was in many ways, this terrible war would never have happened.

- he wrote.

The current American president once again accused his predecessor and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of military aggression by the Russian Federation.

"President Zelenskyy and Joe Biden did a terrible job allowing this parody to begin. There were so many ways to prevent it from starting. But that's the past. Now we have to make it stop and quickly. So sumo," Trump concluded.

Zelensky explained why the ceasefire on the part of the Russian Federation is not working14.04.25, 11:57

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
