Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

This morning, June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Air Force in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter was shot down! Together to victory! - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

