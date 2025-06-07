Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation with missiles and drones at night, two people were reported injured - in Dnipro, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the region experienced a combined attack by the Russians. Our defenders of the sky shot down 6 enemy missiles and 27 UAVs. However, there are also consequences of enemy aggression. Women aged 45 and 88 were injured in Dnipro. - wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the RMA, they were provided with the necessary assistance. One of them remains on outpatient treatment.

In the city, according to him, infrastructure, an enterprise, an educational institution and several dozen garages were damaged. A car caught fire, 3 were damaged. Windows were smashed in high-rise buildings.

"It was also loud in Pavlograd. There, an enterprise and apartment buildings were damaged. Cars were engulfed in flames. Emergency workers are extinguishing the fire. 9 cars were destroyed. Fortunately, people are safe," Lysak wrote.

In the morning, according to him, the enemy renewed attacks on Nikopol region. He sent fpv drones and heavy artillery to the district center and Marganetska community. A nine-story building was damaged in Nikopol. Preliminary, there were no casualties.