Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24327 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 51226 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81295 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 60169 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 128525 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96518 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136392 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166708 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121190 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Погода
+29°
3m/s
48%
750mm
Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5338 views

Dnipropetrovsk region experienced a combined attack at night. 6 missiles and 27 UAVs were shot down. Two women were injured in Dnipro, infrastructure, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. An enterprise and houses were damaged in Pavlograd.

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation with missiles and drones at night, two people were reported injured - in Dnipro, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the region experienced a combined attack by the Russians. Our defenders of the sky shot down 6 enemy missiles and 27 UAVs. However, there are also consequences of enemy aggression. Women aged 45 and 88 were injured in Dnipro.

- wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the RMA, they were provided with the necessary assistance. One of them remains on outpatient treatment.

In the city, according to him, infrastructure, an enterprise, an educational institution and several dozen garages were damaged. A car caught fire, 3 were damaged. Windows were smashed in high-rise buildings.

"It was also loud in Pavlograd. There, an enterprise and apartment buildings were damaged. Cars were engulfed in flames. Emergency workers are extinguishing the fire. 9 cars were destroyed. Fortunately, people are safe," Lysak wrote.

In the morning, according to him, the enemy renewed attacks on Nikopol region. He sent fpv drones and heavy artillery to the district center and Marganetska community. A nine-story building was damaged in Nikopol. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
