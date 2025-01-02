Famous YouTube vlogger MrBeast proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Day
MrBeast (James Donaldson) proposed to his girlfriend Thea while celebrating Christmas with both families. The blogger shared photos of the proposal on Instagram.
YouTube blogger MrBeast announced his engagement to his girlfriend Thea. This became known from his Instagram posts, UNN reports.
Details
MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, proposed to his girlfriend Thea during Christmas celebrations with his family. Interestingly, they celebrated the holiday with both James and Thea's families.
On his Instagram page, the blogger shared a series of photos from the moment of the proposal.
"You've done something, boy," he captioned the post.
Recall
