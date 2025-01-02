Famous YouTube vlogger MrBeast proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas Day

YouTube blogger MrBeast announced his engagement to his girlfriend Thea. This became known from his Instagram posts, UNN reports.

Details

MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, proposed to his girlfriend Thea during Christmas celebrations with his family. Interestingly, they celebrated the holiday with both James and Thea's families.

On his Instagram page, the blogger shared a series of photos from the moment of the proposal.

"You've done something, boy," he captioned the post.

Recall

27-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz posted a photo of her wedding rings with Playboy model Kate Harrison.