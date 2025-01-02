“The war will not end in one day, but the hot stage can end quickly” - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the hot stage of the war could end quickly if US President-elect Donald Trump takes a clear position agreed with European partners, UNN reports.

The war will not end in one day. The hot stage of the war can indeed end quite quickly if Trump is strong in his position and it is desirable that this position coincides with his European colleagues, - Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump emphasized that he would be one of the first to visit him after the inauguration.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat US President-elect Donald Trump could be decisive in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, as he can stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.