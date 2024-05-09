Stefanchuk discusses military support for Ukraine with the President of the European Parliament: the meeting was held in a shelter due to air raid alert

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk met with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, who arrived in Kyiv today. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

It is noted that the bilateral meeting had to be held in a shelter because of an air raid.

I first emphasized the importance of increased military support from the EU. We also discussed Ukraine's path to full membership in the European Union and the importance of a quick adoption of the negotiating framework - Stefanchuk said.

In addition, the speaker of the parliament emphasized maintaining the dynamics of institutional cooperation between parliaments.

Ruslan Stefanchuk also thanked the European Parliament for its unwavering support of Ukraine, for all the political decisions made, and for creating an international coalition in support of our country

Addendum

On Thursday, May 9, during a joint press conference between President Zelenskyy and European Parliament President Mecola , an air raid alarm sounded in Kyiv.

Commenting on this, the Ukrainian president said that this is a manifestation of Russia's real attitude to peace.

Recall

President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9.

Metzola is optimistic that the negotiation framework will be adopted in June by the EU countries