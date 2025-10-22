$41.740.01
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9296 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11991 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17206 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26290 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26702 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34682 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45423 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43896 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35228 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Sakharov Prize awarded to imprisoned journalists - Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

Two journalists, Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli, imprisoned in Belarus and Georgia, have been awarded the 2025 Sakharov Prize. They were recognized for their freedom of thought and for speaking out against injustice while imprisoned on fabricated charges.

Sakharov Prize awarded to imprisoned journalists - Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli

Two journalists imprisoned in Belarus and Georgia received the Sakharov Prize 2025. Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli were honored for freedom of thought and speaking out against injustice.

UNN reports with reference to the European Parliament.

Details

The laureates of the 2025 Sakharov Prize have been announced. The award for freedom of thought was given to imprisoned journalists:

Andrzej Poczobut from Belarus and Mzia Amaglobeli from Georgia.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola noted that the journalists are currently in prison on fabricated charges. They were doing their job and were not afraid to speak out against injustice.

Their courage has made them symbols of the struggle for freedom and democracy

- stated the President of the European Parliament.

Reference

Andrzej Poczobut is a journalist, essayist, blogger, and activist from the Polish minority in Belarus. Known for his outspoken criticism of the Lukashenka regime and his works on history and human rights, he has been arrested many times. Detained since 2021, he was sentenced to eight years in a correctional colony. Since then, his health has deteriorated, but despite not receiving the necessary medical care, he is still fighting for freedom and democracy. Poczobut's current health status is unknown, and his family is forbidden from visiting him.

Mzia Amaglobeli, a Georgian journalist and director of the online media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was arrested in January 2025 for participating in anti-government protests in Georgia. In August, she was sentenced to two years in prison on political grounds. Amaglobeli, Georgia's first female political prisoner since the country gained independence and a defender of freedom of speech, has become a leader of the Georgian pro-democracy protest movement, which opposes the ruling Georgian Dream party regime after the disputed elections in October 2024.

Recall

In March 2021, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus announced the opening of a case against the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus. It concerned criminal cases under the article on inciting racial, national, or religious hatred and enmity.

In total, five representatives of the union were detained under this article. In addition to Anzhelika Borys, these are Andrzej Poczobut, Maria Tyszkowska, Irena Bernatska, and Hanna Paniszewa.

More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year03.05.25, 18:39 • 5287 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

