More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year

From May 2024 to May 2, 2025, 342 cases of violation of the rights of media representatives were recorded in Georgia. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the research organization Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), writes UNN.

Among such cases is the detention of Mzia Amaglobeli, the founder of the Batumelebi publication. CMIS in its reports, published before May 3 - World Press Freedom Day, writes that as a result of the monitoring, the following incidents were revealed: physical assault, illegal detention, ban on filming, refusal to enter the building of a state institution, fines, verbal and physical violence.

67 cases of violations of journalists' rights were recorded on the day of the October parliamentary elections, 169 incidents - from November 28, during pro-European protests.

In addition, according to CMIS, 13 media representatives were illegally detained for various reasons over the past year, who are still in custody.

Georgia dropped by 11 positions in the world press freedom ranking due to the hostile environment for the media and attacks on journalists. Ukraine took 62nd place, and Russia - 171st, falling by 9 lines.

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia