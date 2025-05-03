$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 482 views

From May 2024 to May 2025, 342 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia, including the arrest of the founder of "Batumelebi". Georgia has fallen in the Index of Freedom of the Media.

More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year

From May 2024 to May 2, 2025, 342 cases of violation of the rights of media representatives were recorded in Georgia. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the research organization Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), writes UNN.

Details

Among such cases is the detention of Mzia Amaglobeli, the founder of the Batumelebi publication. CMIS in its reports, published before May 3 - World Press Freedom Day, writes that as a result of the monitoring, the following incidents were revealed: physical assault, illegal detention, ban on filming, refusal to enter the building of a state institution, fines, verbal and physical violence.

67 cases of violations of journalists' rights were recorded on the day of the October parliamentary elections, 169 incidents - from November 28, during pro-European protests.

In addition, according to CMIS, 13 media representatives were illegally detained for various reasons over the past year, who are still in custody.

Let us remind you

Georgia dropped by 11 positions in the world press freedom ranking due to the hostile environment for the media and attacks on journalists. Ukraine took 62nd place, and Russia - 171st, falling by 9 lines.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Georgia
