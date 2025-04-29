Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia

The international human rights organization Amnesty International, in its annual report, stated a significant deterioration in the human rights situation in Georgia in 2024. According to the organization, pressure on civil society has increased in the country, cases of violence against protesters and media representatives have been recorded, and a number of laws restricting freedom of speech and assembly have been adopted, UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

The ruling party continued to usurp power and suppress dissent. New amendments to the legislation expanded the powers of the state and the police, while unjustifiably restricting peaceful protests and undermining civil society - the report says.

The backdrop to this was anti-government protests, which reached their peak when, after the parliamentary elections, the "Georgian Dream" announced the suspension of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU.

Amnesty International noted the use of excessive force by the police in dispersing protesters, arrests and persecution of protesters and journalists, as well as reports of ill-treatment of detainees. According to the report, in a number of cases, detainees were taken to unknown locations, their access to lawyers was restricted and medical assistance was denied.

In addition, the organization expressed concern about new regulations that, it is alleged, allow the authorities to dismiss civil servants for political reasons, tighten control over NGOs and introduce restrictions on the participation of minors in rallies.

A separate section of the report concerns the situation in occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Amnesty reported cases of arbitrary detention of civilians and harsh detention conditions, and recalled the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, which recognized violations by Russia in these regions, including the right to life.

