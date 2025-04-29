Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
03:28 PM • 71515 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

03:14 PM • 73767 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60265 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86422 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 83278 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75944 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 71100 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145461 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143827 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125147 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is "preparing something" in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58062 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
03:28 PM • 71515 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145461 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143827 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125147 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57348 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74976 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72498 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178222 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89198 views
Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2550 views

Pressure on civil society has increased in Georgia, and cases of violence against protesters have been recorded. A number of laws restricting freedom of speech and assembly have been passed.

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia

The international human rights organization Amnesty International, in its annual report, stated a significant deterioration in the human rights situation in Georgia in 2024. According to the organization, pressure on civil society has increased in the country, cases of violence against protesters and media representatives have been recorded, and a number of laws restricting freedom of speech and assembly have been adopted, UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

The ruling party continued to usurp power and suppress dissent. New amendments to the legislation expanded the powers of the state and the police, while unjustifiably restricting peaceful protests and undermining civil society 

- the report says.

The backdrop to this was anti-government protests, which reached their peak when, after the parliamentary elections, the "Georgian Dream" announced the suspension of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU.

Amnesty International noted the use of excessive force by the police in dispersing protesters, arrests and persecution of protesters and journalists, as well as reports of ill-treatment of detainees. According to the report, in a number of cases, detainees were taken to unknown locations, their access to lawyers was restricted and medical assistance was denied.

In addition, the organization expressed concern about new regulations that, it is alleged, allow the authorities to dismiss civil servants for political reasons, tighten control over NGOs and introduce restrictions on the participation of minors in rallies.

A separate section of the report concerns the situation in occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Amnesty reported cases of arbitrary detention of civilians and harsh detention conditions, and recalled the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, which recognized violations by Russia in these regions, including the right to life.

The Georgian government has approved measures for Independence Day. The opposition is preparing protest marches16.04.25, 20:42 • 3427 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
European Union
Georgia
