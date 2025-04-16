$41.180.14
The Georgian government has approved measures for Independence Day. The opposition is preparing protest marches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1906 views

The Georgian government has approved a plan to celebrate Independence Day on May 26 in Tbilisi and other cities, while the opposition is preparing large-scale protests.

The Georgian government has approved measures for Independence Day. The opposition is preparing protest marches

The government of Georgia, whose legitimacy the opposition refuses to recognize, has approved a plan to organize the celebration of Independence Day on May 26 in Tbilisi and other cities. Activists are preparing protest marches, UNN reports with reference to Novyny Gruziya.

Details

The main exhibition areas this year will be located not traditionally, on Rustaveli Avenue, but in the Alexander Garden and in the territories adjacent to Orbeliani Street and Square.

At 17:10 the historical moment of the declaration of independence of Georgia will be solemnly celebrated.

The ceremony is scheduled for 17:10, near the presidential residence on Atoneli and in the surrounding areas.

"Georgian Railway" at 17:10 is instructed to include the broadcast of the Georgian anthem at stations and trains, as well as to distribute symbolic branded products and souvenirs to passengers.

Tbilisi will be decorated with flags and banners, and the Garden of April 9 will also be decorated.

A gala concert is planned in the capital in the evening.

In parallel, exhibition spaces will be set up and festive events will be held in Poti, Gori, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, Telavi, Akhaltsikhe, Rustavi, Mestia, Ozurgeti, Marneuli, Akhalkalaki, Mtskheta and Ambrolauri.

The total budget allocated for the celebration of Independence Day is not yet known, the business portal BM.ge notes.

Opposition is preparing marches

The publication notes that Georgia will once again celebrate Independence Day this year against the background of a political crisis. Protests have been held in the country every day for four months after the decision of the Georgian Dream government to suspend negotiations on Georgia's accession to the EU. 

Georgia's Independence Day on May 26 should be a day of great protest and large-scale marches, said Khatia Dekanoidze, one of the leaders of the National Movement.

According to her, political parties and civil activists, including students, should take part in the planning of protest actions on this day, and the day itself should be dedicated to the heroes who died for the independence and freedom of Georgia.

"The regime has announced that it will not hold events on Rustaveli Avenue on May 26. In fact, they have nothing to do with Georgia's independence. Independence Day should be a day of great protest and mass marches against the regime," Dekanoidze said.

The ruling party of Georgia has initiated amendments that will prevent opposition leaders from creating new parties31.03.25, 20:06 • 21655 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Tbilisi
European Union
Georgia
