European Parliament to vote on no-confidence motion against von der Leyen on July 10 2 July 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament next Thursday, July 10. This is reported by Euractiv, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the initiative for a no-confidence vote against the head of the European Commission by MEP Gheorghe Piperi from the Romanian far-right AUR party gathered almost 80 signatures and overcame procedural obstacles.

A source in the parliament confirmed to Euractiv that President Roberta Metsola informed the Conference of Presidents, the body that sets the parliament's agenda, that the proposal meets all the requirements of Rule 131 of the parliament's rules of procedure. - the post says.

The discussion of the no-confidence vote against von der Leyen is scheduled for Monday, July 7, and the vote will take place three days later – during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces a no-confidence vote due to "Pfizergate" and other accusations. Far-right MEPs are trying to initiate a vote, but the chances of success are low due to the need for majority support.

Dispute over the content of important information: court orders head of the European Commission to show correspondence with Pfizer about vaccine procurement