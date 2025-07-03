European Parliament to vote on no-confidence motion against von der Leyen on July 10 2 July 2025

$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 81453 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 129822 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K
European Parliament to vote on no-confidence motion against von der Leyen on July 10 2 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will face a no-confidence vote on July 10. The initiative from the Romanian far-right party AUR has gathered almost 80 signatures.

European Parliament to vote on no-confidence motion against von der Leyen on July 10

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament next Thursday, July 10. This is reported by Euractiv, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the initiative for a no-confidence vote against the head of the European Commission by MEP Gheorghe Piperi from the Romanian far-right AUR party gathered almost 80 signatures and overcame procedural obstacles.

A source in the parliament confirmed to Euractiv that President Roberta Metsola informed the Conference of Presidents, the body that sets the parliament's agenda, that the proposal meets all the requirements of Rule 131 of the parliament's rules of procedure.

- the post says.

The discussion of the no-confidence vote against von der Leyen is scheduled for Monday, July 7, and the vote will take place three days later – during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faces a no-confidence vote due to "Pfizergate" and other accusations. Far-right MEPs are trying to initiate a vote, but the chances of success are low due to the need for majority support.

Dispute over the content of important information: court orders head of the European Commission to show correspondence with Pfizer about vaccine procurement14.05.25, 12:48 • 3375 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
