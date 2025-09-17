Peace for Ukraine must be real and take into account its independence - European Parliament President Metsola

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 11197 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 13661 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 59342 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 84894 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 45758 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 58589 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 85299 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30646 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61978 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38504 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 12274 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 14542 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 32296 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 20720 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 6596 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 6920 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 59342 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 84894 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 42413 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 85299 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 24014 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 30429 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 60625 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 58755 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 63170 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Economist
The New York Times
ChatGPT

Peace for Ukraine must be real and take into account its independence - European Parliament President Metsola

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the Verkhovna Rada, emphasizing the need for a genuine peace for Ukraine that respects its sovereignty and independence. She also announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and a further rejection of Russian energy resources.

Peace for Ukraine must be real and take into account its independence - European Parliament President Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the Verkhovna Rada. She emphasized the need to build a true peace for Ukraine. It is important to clearly understand that a false peace will only postpone the war and will have even worse consequences, UNN reports.

Details

The European Union's position is clear: peace must be lasting and based on justice and dignity. A peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, the official stated.

Europe, like Ukraine, has always wanted peace. But it must be a true, lasting peace that will keep us all safe. That is why Europe is working with partners from the United States to ensure that peace for Ukraine is exactly that.

– said Metsola.

She also announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and a further departure from Russian oil and gas. 

Recall

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv 1300 days after the start of the aggression to express support for Ukraine. She was met by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
European Union
United States
Ukraine