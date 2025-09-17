Peace for Ukraine must be real and take into account its independence - European Parliament President Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the Verkhovna Rada. She emphasized the need to build a true peace for Ukraine. It is important to clearly understand that a false peace will only postpone the war and will have even worse consequences, UNN reports.

Details

The European Union's position is clear: peace must be lasting and based on justice and dignity. A peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, the official stated.

Europe, like Ukraine, has always wanted peace. But it must be a true, lasting peace that will keep us all safe. That is why Europe is working with partners from the United States to ensure that peace for Ukraine is exactly that. – said Metsola.

She also announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and a further departure from Russian oil and gas.

Recall

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv 1300 days after the start of the aggression to express support for Ukraine. She was met by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.