Metsola: European Parliament to open permanent representation in Kyiv

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced the opening of a permanent representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv. She said this during her speech in the Verkhovna Rada on September 17, writes UNN.

We are opening a permanent representation of the European Parliament here in Kyiv so that we can be present in Ukraine and work with you, alongside you every day. This was our commitment to you and we are fulfilling it. - said Metsola.

Addition

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, emphasized the need for a true peace for Ukraine that respects its sovereignty and independence. She also announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and a further refusal of Russian energy resources.

