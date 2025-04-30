$41.740.01
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 830 views

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 98584 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 116032 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82282 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109117 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 98352 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82441 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 75989 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158577 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157454 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 7340 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 74940 views

China will lift sanctions on EU lawmakers to unblock trade talks - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

China plans to lift sanctions on five members of the European Parliament who have criticised human rights abuses. This could open the way for trade talks between the two sides.

China will lift sanctions on five current and former members of the European Parliament who have criticised human rights abuses, paving the way for trade talks between the two sides, Politico reports, citing a senior European Parliament official, UNN writes.

Details

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will announce the news to political group leaders at a closed meeting on Wednesday, the source said.

Last week, a representative of Metsola confirmed that negotiations on lifting sanctions between the European Parliament and the Chinese government were "in the final stages".

The lifting of sanctions comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's decision to turn international trade relations upside down by imposing tariffs on imports, with the most punitive tariffs falling on China. The resulting uncertainty has given impetus to the EU's trade negotiations with countries around the world.

Since China imposed sanctions on five MEPs in 2021, the European Parliament has imposed an unofficial veto on China, making any potential diplomatic contact conditional on Beijing lifting the sanctions.

MEPs have not softened their criticism of China, arguing that the aggressive trade and industrial policies of Chinese President Xi Jinping and human rights abuses should not go unpunished.

Addition

In recent months, the EU and China have expanded contacts. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Xi in mid-April, and EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič recently held exchanges with his Chinese counterparts. An EU-China summit at the highest level is planned for July.

EU leaders are planning a visit to China for negotiations with Xi Jinping: what is the reason11.04.25, 04:15 • 7917 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Maroš Šefčovič
Pedro Sánchez
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
