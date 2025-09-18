Ukraine presented State Budget-2026 priorities to the World Bank

During a meeting with Anna Bjerde, World Bank Director of Operations, Ukraine presented the key priorities of the 2026 State Budget - defense and social stability, discussed deficit reduction and further reforms. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

We had a constructive meeting with Anna Bjerde, World Bank Director of Operations. I outlined the priorities of Ukraine's 2026 State Budget project, which are primarily state defense and social stability. I spoke about our approaches to balancing defense needs and other expenditures, as well as solving the budget deficit problem. We discussed ways for the World Bank to support Ukraine during times of great challenges. - the post says.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine continues to advance reforms in accordance with its international obligations. This includes strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

We also agreed to continue contacts to deepen cooperation. - Svyrydenko added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met in Kyiv with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. The parties discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and the safety of Ukrainian children, as well as the opening of a European Parliament representative office in Kyiv.

