The Rada expects the presentation of the 2026 Budget this week: MP reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The draft State Budget for 2026, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP, will be presented to the Verkhovna Rada on Friday. The document envisages expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion, with an increase in defense expenditures to UAH 2.8 trillion.

The Rada expects the presentation of the 2026 Budget this week: MP reveals details

The Verkhovna Rada expects the presentation of the draft State Budget for 2026 on Friday, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Budget will be presented on Friday," Zheleznyak said.

According to him, today the Rada "voted on a procedural decision (155) - to separately hear the following budget holders regarding their expenditures": Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Policy, Ministry of Restoration.

"The decision received the required number of votes. So we are waiting," he noted.

Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"16.09.25, 13:07 • 88680 views

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP. It provides for expenditures of 4.8 trillion hryvnias and revenues of 2.826 trillion hryvnias, which is almost 450 billion hryvnias more than in 2025.

In 2026, the government plans to increase defense spending by almost 170 billion hryvnias, which will amount to 2.8 trillion hryvnias, or 27.2% of GDP.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak