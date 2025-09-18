$41.180.06
Prime Minister of Ukraine met with the President of the European Parliament: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met in Kyiv with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. The parties discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and the safety of Ukrainian children, as well as the opening of a European Parliament representative office in Kyiv.

Prime Minister of Ukraine met with the President of the European Parliament: details revealed

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv. She reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, she thanked Metsola for her leadership in "continuing comprehensive support for our state" and welcomed the decision to open a permanent representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv.

We exchanged views on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and the opening of negotiation clusters. We appreciate the European Union's involvement in supporting and financing Ukrainian defense production as a key security factor for all of Europe.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that during the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the safety of Ukrainian children in terms of building shelters for kindergartens, schools, and universities, as well as implementing government school meal programs.

Recall

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the opening of a permanent representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv during her speech in the Verkhovna Rada on September 17. She also emphasized the need for true peace for Ukraine and announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

