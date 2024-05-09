Zelensky voices the main issues of the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Among the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland are the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety issues. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports.

What can we expect? The largest number of leaders from different continents that we will gather... We need to start the first steps on the humanitarian aspect of the exchange of "all for all", the return of our children home, deported Ukrainians. An important point of nuclear safety and food security - Zelensky said.

He said that he does not see where Ukraine and russia can balance in these issues, even for those countries that have been constantly balancing in their messages and steps since the beginning of the full-scale war.

It seems to me that these questions are unconditional. These are the issues that were chosen for the first summit to show specifically who wants peace - Zelensky said.

Recall

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

