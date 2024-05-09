European Council President Michel confirms his participation in the Peace Summit in a conversation with Zelensky

The President of the European Council Charles Michel had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit to be held in June. This was reported by UNN with reference to Michel's post on the social network X.

He said that on Europe Day he called Zelenskyy to celebrate the common belonging and future of the EU.

Confirmed my participation in the Ukrainian peace summit on June 15-16. I call on all world leaders to support these peace efforts of Switzerland - Michel said.

In addition, he told the heads of state that the EU had reached a political agreement to use the excess profits from immobilized Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

What will the proceeds from the frozen assets of Russians be used for

