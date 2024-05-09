ukenru
European Council President Michel confirms his participation in the Peace Summit in a conversation with Zelensky

European Council President Michel confirms his participation in the Peace Summit in a conversation with Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18567 views

President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit to be held in June during a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called on all world leaders to support Ukraine's peace efforts.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit to be held in June. This was reported by UNN with reference to Michel's post on the social network X.

Details

He said that on Europe Day he called Zelenskyy to celebrate  the common belonging and future of the EU.

Confirmed my participation in the Ukrainian peace summit on June 15-16. I call on all world leaders to support these peace efforts of Switzerland

- Michel said. 

In addition, he told the heads of state that the EU had reached a political agreement to use the excess profits from immobilized Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working to ensure that all continents are represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland and that every leader can join in restoring the full force and effectiveness of the UN Charter

