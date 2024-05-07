They discussed consolidating support for the Peace Summit: Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Latvia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs. They discussed the consolidation of support for the Peace Summit by countries around the world, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked for the signing of a bilateral security agreement as part of the G7 Vilnius Declaration. He also noted the commitment to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually to support Ukraine.

"Discussed consolidation of support for the Peace Summit by countries around the world. I thanked Edgars for confirming his participation in the summit and actively contributing to the success of the event," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

