On the occasion of Europe Day, Blinken addressed EU citizens, emphasizing the partnership in defense against Russian aggression

On Thursday, May 9, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken congratulated EU citizens on Europe Day, in his address the official emphasized the importance of democratic values at the heart of transatlantic cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken congratulated the citizens of the European Union on Europe Day and noted the importance of the partnership between the United States and Europe, which helps Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Seventy-four years ago, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman shared his vision of a community of nations that could build a more prosperous future for the people of Europe. This idea led to the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, which led to the Maastricht Treaty, which realized Schuman's vision of closer cooperation, creative thinking and stronger unity across Europe - Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

Blinken's statement indicates that the United States supports the Ukrainian people and calls on Russia to answer for its aggression.

"We are honored to join our European allies and partners in celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary and defining the future of our Alliance," the statement said.

Blinken also emphasized the US commitment to shared democratic values and economic prosperity. The official emphasized that "transatlantic ties are stronger than ever.

Recall

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on Europe Day, May 9, as she announced on her social media, where she posted a video of herself greeting the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.