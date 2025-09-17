Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia continues to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine, while Ukrainian special operations on enemy territory disrupt Russia's logistical plans. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's statement during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

When asked about Russia's plans to attack civilian targets, particularly energy and railway facilities, the President replied that "they will continue, it's clear."

In turn, we carried out some retaliatory operations, and I believe they were good. One was prepared for 2 months. Very good results, and I think they have a great public resonance due to this situation: someone didn't get somewhere, someone didn't fly somewhere. Not because they lost civilian lives. This is the level of steps on our part when their civilians are alive... but logistics are damaged. – said the President.

He added that the Russians want to repeat "the corresponding public explosion that they have there" in Ukraine.

This is what they are trying to achieve... to create problems for us with logistics. Well, they are preparing. Just as we are preparing for the heating season, so are they preparing for the heating season. They already have their own queues there... I think we are acting correctly. - he added.

