Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 2578 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 12196 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 26986 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 35650 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 36609 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 98171 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 115960 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53407 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62463 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 102112 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
98%
749mm
Popular news
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 21895 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 45811 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 12469 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 17846 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 12222 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 12377 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 45983 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 98171 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 115960 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 63863 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 37645 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 43039 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 72362 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 69719 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73984 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia will continue its attacks on Ukraine's energy and railway facilities. At the same time, Ukrainian special operations on enemy territory are disrupting Russia's logistical plans as it prepares for the heating season.

Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia continues to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine, while Ukrainian special operations on enemy territory disrupt Russia's logistical plans. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's statement during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

When asked about Russia's plans to attack civilian targets, particularly energy and railway facilities, the President replied that "they will continue, it's clear."

In turn, we carried out some retaliatory operations, and I believe they were good. One was prepared for 2 months. Very good results, and I think they have a great public resonance due to this situation: someone didn't get somewhere, someone didn't fly somewhere. Not because they lost civilian lives. This is the level of steps on our part when their civilians are alive... but logistics are damaged.

– said the President.

He added that the Russians want to repeat "the corresponding public explosion that they have there" in Ukraine.

This is what they are trying to achieve... to create problems for us with logistics. Well, they are preparing. Just as we are preparing for the heating season, so are they preparing for the heating season. They already have their own queues there... I think we are acting correctly.

- he added.

Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year17.09.25, 18:23 • 810 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine