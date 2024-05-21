Schoolchildren are forced to watch propaganda exhibition of Russian invasion in Luhansk region - RMA

A propaganda exhibition about Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being exhibited in the frontline cities of the occupied Luhansk region. The Russian invaders are using a distorted reality, and local schoolchildren are being invited to the exhibition.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Another propaganda traveling exhibition dedicated to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is traveling through the frontline cities of the occupied Luhansk region. In it, the occupiers depicted a distorted reality. The exhibition is being shown in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and other localities. Local schoolchildren are being forced to attend it. - Luhansk RMA writes.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers have introduced a new school subject, "moral foundations of family life," in which children are taught "Russian values." The lessons focus on "Russian spirituality" and "traditions", promoting the ideas of women's role as childbearers and submission to men, and men's role as defenders of the fatherland.