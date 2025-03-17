The largest flag of Ukraine was temporarily lowered in Kyiv: the reason was named
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, the country's largest flag was lowered due to the predicted deterioration of weather conditions. This was done to protect the canvas from damage.
In Kyiv, the country's largest flag was temporarily lowered due to the predicted bad weather, UNN reports with reference to the KMDA.
According to KO "Kyivzelenbud", in order to protect the canvas from damage, the flag will remain lowered until weather conditions improve.
As a reminder, the height of the flagpole is almost 90 meters, and the weight is 32 tons. The size of the flag is 16 by 24 meters.