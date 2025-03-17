The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what weather to expect in the first days of the week
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported a cold snap in Ukraine with wet snow at the beginning of the week, although March was unusually warm with temperature records. Warming is expected from Thursday.
In the coming days, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap caused by a cold air mass. At the same time, March this year is unusually warm. A number of temperature records have been recorded during the month. This was reported by Nataliya Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, on the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
The demo version of spring is over and now we are approaching the temperature norm that is typical of March. The temperature background will be lower compared to previous weeks
According to her, this weather is caused by the arrival of a cold air mass.
The northern and north-western wind carries cool air to Ukraine.
The temperature will remain in the range of 0…-8 °C frost until at least Thursday, and in the highlands in places -13 °C. During the day, the maximum air temperature will reach +7 °C. The coldest days will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starting from Thursday, the temperature will increase slightly – in the south-west of the country the temperature will already be in the range of +5…+10 °C, and in some places up to +13.
According to Ptukha, atmospheric fronts passing through Ukraine will cause cloudiness. In the northern regions, it is worth expecting precipitation in the form of sleet. Precipitation is also possible on Wednesday throughout Ukraine, except for the western and southern regions, but it will be light sleet.
The snow will remind that March is a transition between the spring season and the summer season
The forecaster also warned that from Thursday, March 20, there will be sun and it will warm the air to more comfortable temperatures.
In the southern regions, atmospheric fronts will cause gusts of wind with a speed of 15-20 m per second.
Ptukha also noted that March this year is unusually warm and temperature records were recorded during the first days.
Addition
Today, March 17, sleet will fall in the west and north of Ukraine. In the western and northern regions, the air will warm up to +4 degrees during the day. Icy conditions in some places on the roads of the western regions.