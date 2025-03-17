The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what weather to expect in the first days of the week

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107322 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168981 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343022 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173486 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144819 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196109 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what weather to expect in the first days of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64980 views

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported a cold snap in Ukraine with wet snow at the beginning of the week, although March was unusually warm with temperature records. Warming is expected from Thursday.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what weather to expect in the first days of the week

In the coming days, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap caused by a cold air mass. At the same time, March this year is unusually warm. A number of temperature records have been recorded during the month. This was reported by Nataliya Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, on the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The demo version of spring is over and now we are approaching the temperature norm that is typical of March. The temperature background will be lower compared to previous weeks

- said Nataliya Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrhydrometeorological Center. 

According to her, this weather is caused by the arrival of a cold air mass.

The northern and north-western wind carries cool air to Ukraine.

The temperature will remain in the range of 0…-8 °C frost until at least Thursday, and in the highlands in places -13 °C. During the day, the maximum air temperature will reach +7 °C. The coldest days will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starting from Thursday, the temperature will increase slightly – in the south-west of the country the temperature will already be in the range of +5…+10 °C, and in some places up to +13.

According to Ptukha, atmospheric fronts passing through Ukraine will cause cloudiness. In the northern regions, it is worth expecting precipitation in the form of sleet. Precipitation is also possible on Wednesday throughout Ukraine, except for the western and southern regions, but it will be light sleet.

Weather forecast in Ukraine for March 17: cloudy and cold, with wet snow in some places16.03.25, 14:43 • 25028 views

The snow will remind that March is a transition between the spring season and the summer season

- said Ptukha.

The forecaster also warned that from Thursday, March 20, there will be sun and it will warm the air to more comfortable temperatures.

In the southern regions, atmospheric fronts will cause gusts of wind with a speed of 15-20 m per second.

Ptukha also noted that March this year is unusually warm and temperature records were recorded during the first days.

Today, March 17, sleet will fall in the west and north of Ukraine. In the western and northern regions, the air will warm up to +4 degrees during the day. Icy conditions in some places on the roads of the western regions. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Ukraine
