Air defense shot down enemy targets in Poltava region: debris damaged houses
At night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region, but air defense shot down the targets. The wreckage fell in the Lubensky district, damaging houses and causing a fire in the grass.
At night, enemy forces attacked the Poltava region again. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kogut, reports UNN.
Air defense successfully worked on enemy targets, destroying the targets.
Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, drone fragments fell in the Lubensky district, where the roof and windows of two private houses and one non-residential building were damaged.
A grass fire was also recorded, which was extinguished by rescuers.
At night, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy UAVs in this area.
