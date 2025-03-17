Enemy UAV activity is recorded in many regions of Ukraine - AF
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.
Active movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
According to reports, strike drones have been spotted over Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.
The enemy is directing them in western and north-western directions.
Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.
Air defense forces are working to neutralize enemy targets, and local residents are urged not to ignore alarm signals and immediately go to shelters.
